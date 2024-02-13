Expand / Collapse search
Former player NBA Bryn Forbes arrested on family felony violence charge one year after misdemeanor assault

Forbes was arrested in Feb. 2023 for the alleged assault of his then-girlfriend

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former NBA champion Bryn Forbes is back in police custody.

The 30-year-old, who last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was arrested Tuesday on a third-felony family violence charge after allegedly assaulting a family member by choking and strangulation.

Forbes was taken to Bexar County Jail. He remains jailed as of Tuesday afternoon on a $7,500 bond, per a jail official. It was not immediately clear if Forbes had hired an attorney.

Bryn Forbes dribbling

Bryn Forbes #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)

San Antonio police said in the preliminary report that officers responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. on Monday. Forbes allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman described as "an ex-significant other." The report said the woman was able to get away and notify police.

Forbes then fled the scene before police arrived. He was then arrested on Tuesday morning.

Last February, Forbes was taken into police custody on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, which is considered a misdemeanor. Forbes was believed to be in a relationship with the woman whom police said he struck when a verbal argument turned physical. 

Bryn Forbes head down

Bryn Forbes #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 12, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The woman did need medical assistance, police noted.

Forbes played for four teams over seven seasons after playing college basketball at Cleveland State and Michigan State. An undrafted free agent, he spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. 

He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021, where he won an NBA title. He returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.