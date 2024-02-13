Former player NBA Bryn Forbes arrested on family felony violence charge one year after misdemeanor assault

Former NBA champion Bryn Forbes is back in police custody.

The 30-year-old, who last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was arrested Tuesday on a third-felony family violence charge after allegedly assaulting a family member by choking and strangulation.

Forbes was taken to Bexar County Jail. He remains jailed as of Tuesday afternoon on a $7,500 bond, per a jail official. It was not immediately clear if Forbes had hired an attorney.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Antonio police said in the preliminary report that officers responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. on Monday. Forbes allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman described as "an ex-significant other." The report said the woman was able to get away and notify police.

MILES BRIDGES HAS CHARGES DROPPED IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE: REPORT

Forbes then fled the scene before police arrived. He was then arrested on Tuesday morning.

Last February, Forbes was taken into police custody on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, which is considered a misdemeanor. Forbes was believed to be in a relationship with the woman whom police said he struck when a verbal argument turned physical.

The woman did need medical assistance, police noted.

Forbes played for four teams over seven seasons after playing college basketball at Cleveland State and Michigan State. An undrafted free agent, he spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021, where he won an NBA title. He returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.