Former Mets star Matt Harvey announces retirement: ‘Goodbye, baseball’

After nine MLB seasons, former New York Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey is calling it a career.

Harvey announced his retirement on Friday, posting a photo of himself to Instagram from a 2013 game with the Mets. He captioned the post, " Goodbye, baseball . And thank you."

"To my family and friends: you kept me going and fighting, and gave me so much love along the way," Harvey wrote. "I may not have shown my appreciation at the time, but I appreciate each and every one of you, so incredibly much.

"To all of my teammates and organizations who welcomed me: I fought to win and to fight with you more than you will ever know.

"To the fans, most importantly the NY Mets fans: you made a dream come true for me. A dream I never could have thought to be true. Who could have thought a kid from Mystic, CT would be able to play in the greatest city in the world, his hometown. You are forever embedded in my heart."

Harvey was drafted by the Mets with the seventh overall pick of the 2010 MLB Draft and made his debut in 2012.

He was selected as an All-Star in 2013 and helped the Mets to a World Series appearance in 2015.

Harvey last pitched in the majors for the Baltimore Orioles in 2021, finishing the season with a 6-14 record and an ERA of 6.27.

He spent last season in Baltimore's minor league system and was suspended for 60 games at the start of the 2022 season for "participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse," which violated MLB’s drug program.

His suspension was related to his testimony during the trial of Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay.

Kay was convicted in February 2022 of providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused him to overdose and die. He was convicted of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy after the government alleged that he gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills, which also contained fentanyl.

During the trial, Harvey "acknowledged while under immunity from criminal conviction to being a cocaine and oxycodone user and occasionally providing Skaggs with oxycodone pills when he played for the Angels in 2019," according to ESPN.

Harvey last pitched for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic , going 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts.

Harvey ends his career with a 50-66 record and an ERA of 3.66.

