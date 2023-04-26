Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates' Drew Maggi makes major league debut after over decade in minors, gets called for clock violation

It was a longtime coming for Maggi who had his friends and family at the ballpark

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Drew Maggi made his major league debut Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing more than 1,100 games in the minors.

Maggi’s first at-bat could have gone a bit better, however.

Drew Maggi on deck

Pittsburgh Pirates pinch hitter Drew Maggi, #39, prepares to bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, April 26, 2023. Maggi made his major league debut after spending 13 years playing in 1,155 games in his minor league career. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

He pinched-hit for Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning. With the count 0-1, Maggi was called for a pitch-clock violation to make the count 0-2. He would foul off the next pitch and take a ball on the fourth throw. On the fifth pitch, Maggi swung and missed a slider near his feet.

He received a standing ovation after the game as Pittsburgh won 8-1 at home.

Maggi said he was awestruck by the reception he got from the Pirates fans. His parents and three brothers were in attendance for the game.

Drew Maggi at the plate

Pittsburgh Pirates pinch hitter Drew Maggi, #39, takes a moment as he steps to the plate to bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh April 26, 2023. Maggi made his major league debut after spending 13 years playing in 1,155 games in his minor league career. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

"Anything is possible. Never give up," Maggi said after the game.

Maggi, 33, was called up Sunday as Bryan Reynolds was put on the Bereavement List, and the team transferred first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the 50-day injured list with a left Achilles strain to make room on the 40-man roster.

Maggi was selected by the Pirates in the 15th round of the 2010 draft. He was in the Pirates’ farm system from 2010 to 2014. He would then be in the Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies’ organizations before coming back to the Pirates in 2022.

Drew Maggi takes a photo

Drew Maggi, #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates, poses for a portrait during the 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at Pirate City on Feb. 22, 2023 in Bradenton, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Maggi played more than 1,100 games in the minor leagues. He has a .254 career batting average and 45 home runs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.