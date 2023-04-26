Pirates' Drew Maggi makes major league debut after over decade in minors, gets called for clock violation

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Drew Maggi made his major league debut Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing more than 1,100 games in the minors.

Maggi’s first at-bat could have gone a bit better, however.

He pinched-hit for Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning. With the count 0-1, Maggi was called for a pitch-clock violation to make the count 0-2. He would foul off the next pitch and take a ball on the fourth throw. On the fifth pitch, Maggi swung and missed a slider near his feet.

He received a standing ovation after the game as Pittsburgh won 8-1 at home.

Maggi said he was awestruck by the reception he got from the Pirates fans. His parents and three brothers were in attendance for the game.

"Anything is possible. Never give up," Maggi said after the game.

Maggi, 33, was called up Sunday as Bryan Reynolds was put on the Bereavement List, and the team transferred first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the 50-day injured list with a left Achilles strain to make room on the 40-man roster.

Maggi was selected by the Pirates in the 15th round of the 2010 draft. He was in the Pirates’ farm system from 2010 to 2014. He would then be in the Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies’ organizations before coming back to the Pirates in 2022.

Maggi played more than 1,100 games in the minor leagues. He has a .254 career batting average and 45 home runs.