Former BBC director general Greg Dyke to become chairman of English Football Association

The English Football Association is likely to appoint Greg Dyke as its new chairman, nine years after he resigned as BBC director general following a report that the British government embellished intelligence to justify war in Iraq.

The FA board has approved the 65-year-old Dyke to succeed David Bernstein, who is forced to leave the job when he turns 70 in May. Dyke's appointment is subject to approval by the FA council.

Dyke, a former Manchester United director, has been chairman of third-tier club Brentford since 2006.

In 2003, the BBC accused the government of "sexing up" a dossier about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq with information it knew was wrong. Dyke resigned in 2004 after a judicial inquiry criticized the broadcaster's journalistic standards.