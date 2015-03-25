Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Former BBC director general Greg Dyke to become chairman of English Football Association

By | Associated Press

LONDON – The English Football Association is likely to appoint Greg Dyke as its new chairman, nine years after he resigned as BBC director general following a report that the British government embellished intelligence to justify war in Iraq.

The FA board has approved the 65-year-old Dyke to succeed David Bernstein, who is forced to leave the job when he turns 70 in May. Dyke's appointment is subject to approval by the FA council.

Dyke, a former Manchester United director, has been chairman of third-tier club Brentford since 2006.

In 2003, the BBC accused the government of "sexing up" a dossier about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq with information it knew was wrong. Dyke resigned in 2004 after a judicial inquiry criticized the broadcaster's journalistic standards.