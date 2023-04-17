Florida's Jac Caglianone trolls umpire for ejecting teammate with hilarious home run celebration

Florida baseball player has perfect response to pitcher ejection in home run celebration

Florida sophomore Jac Caglianone hit two home runs in Sunday’s victory over Georgia on Sunday, but it was his protest of pitcher Brandon Neely’s ejection that’s since gone viral on social media.

At the top of the eighth with the Gators leading 6-4 and bases loaded, Neely struckout Georgia first baseman Parks Harber, ending the Bulldogs opportunity to take the lead or potentially tie the game.

In a moment of celebration, Neely shouted and flexed as he walked towards the dugout.

But immediately after, the sophomore pitcher was ejected from the game.

The call was met by boos from the more than 6,000 fans in attendance at Condron Family Ballpark, but the biggest protest was from teammate Jac Caglianone.

At the bottom of the eight and with bases loaded, Caglianone hit his second home run, an opposite-field bomb out to left field.

But as he made his way around the bases, Caglianone calmly crossed home plate with little to no emotion.

"Cags was special today," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said, via the team’s website. "On the mound gave us five really good innings, and offensively with the two home runs and seven RBI."