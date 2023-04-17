Expand / Collapse search
Florida's Jac Caglianone trolls umpire for ejecting teammate with hilarious home run celebration

Caglianone's second home run on Sunday marked his 21st of the season

Florida sophomore Jac Caglianone hit two home runs in Sunday’s victory over Georgia on Sunday, but it was his protest of pitcher Brandon Neely’s ejection that’s since gone viral on social media. 

Jac Caglianone #14 of the Florida Gators hits during a game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Condron Family Ballpark on April 04, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. 

Jac Caglianone #14 of the Florida Gators hits during a game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Condron Family Ballpark on April 04, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

At the top of the eighth with the Gators leading 6-4 and bases loaded, Neely struckout Georgia first baseman Parks Harber, ending the Bulldogs opportunity to take the lead or potentially tie the game. 

Brandon Neely #22 of the Florida Gators throws a pitch during a game against the Auburn Tigers at Condron Family Ballpark on April 01, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida.

Brandon Neely #22 of the Florida Gators throws a pitch during a game against the Auburn Tigers at Condron Family Ballpark on April 01, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

In a moment of celebration, Neely shouted and flexed as he walked towards the dugout. 

But immediately after, the sophomore pitcher was ejected from the game. 

The call was met by boos from the more than 6,000 fans in attendance at Condron Family Ballpark, but the biggest protest was from teammate Jac Caglianone. 

At the bottom of the eight and with bases loaded, Caglianone hit his second home run, an opposite-field bomb out to left field. 

But as he made his way around the bases, Caglianone calmly crossed home plate with little to no emotion. 

"Cags was special today," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said, via the team’s website. "On the mound gave us five really good innings, and offensively with the two home runs and seven RBI."

Jac Caglianone #14 of the Florida Gators runs to third base during a game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Condron Family Ballpark on April 04, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. 

Jac Caglianone #14 of the Florida Gators runs to third base during a game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Condron Family Ballpark on April 04, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Gators won the series with the 11-6 win over Georgia. Caglianone also became the 20th player in program history to hit 20 home runs in a single season.

