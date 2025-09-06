Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Fever star Sophie Cunningham issues 3-word response to group photo featuring team's injured players

Caitlin Clark recently announced she would miss the rest of the season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Indiana Fever got back in the win column on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive — despite their depleted roster.

Five players who started the 2025 season on the Fever's roster have been lost to season-ending injuries. To make matters worse, those injury setbacks occurred within a two-month window.

On Thursday, WNBA star Caitlin Clark announced she had been ruled out for the rest of this season. Clark has been sidelined since July 15, when she suffered a groin injury in a game against the Connecticut Sun. 

Sophie Cunningham vs Wings

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn't a big enough word to describe how I am feeling," the point guard wrote on X. 

Fellow Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald each went down with their own significant injuries during a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury last month. Colson suffered a torn ACL, while McDonald was diagnosed with a broken foot.

Cunningham encountered her own issues when she suffered a season-ending MCL injury on Aug. 27.

Sophie Cunningham in pain on court

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the court injured as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

Elsewhere, Indiana recently confirmed that forward Chloe Bibby would not return to the court this season. 

Before the Fever hosted the Chicago Sky on Friday, the five aforementioned players met at center court for a group photo. Two of the Fever players leaned on crutches, while McDonald sat on a scooter.

Sophie Cunningham looks on court

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on August 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"[S]how 'em some love," the Fever captioned a video posted to their verified X account. 

Just minutes after the post, Cunningham needed just three words to respond. 

"A sick joke," she wrote on X.

Indiana was idle on Saturday but entered the day in the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Fever will return to action on Sunday when they face the Washington Mystics in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

