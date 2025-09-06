Fever star Sophie Cunningham issues 3-word response to group photo featuring team's injured players

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indiana Fever got back in the win column on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive — despite their depleted roster.

Five players who started the 2025 season on the Fever's roster have been lost to season-ending injuries. To make matters worse, those injury setbacks occurred within a two-month window.

On Thursday, WNBA star Caitlin Clark announced she had been ruled out for the rest of this season. Clark has been sidelined since July 15, when she suffered a groin injury in a game against the Connecticut Sun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn't a big enough word to describe how I am feeling," the point guard wrote on X.

FEVER LOSE CAITLIN CLARK FOR REMAINDER OF 2025 SEASON

Fellow Fever guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald each went down with their own significant injuries during a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury last month. Colson suffered a torn ACL, while McDonald was diagnosed with a broken foot.

Cunningham encountered her own issues when she suffered a season-ending MCL injury on Aug. 27.

Elsewhere, Indiana recently confirmed that forward Chloe Bibby would not return to the court this season.

Before the Fever hosted the Chicago Sky on Friday, the five aforementioned players met at center court for a group photo. Two of the Fever players leaned on crutches, while McDonald sat on a scooter.

"[S]how 'em some love," the Fever captioned a video posted to their verified X account.

Just minutes after the post, Cunningham needed just three words to respond.

"A sick joke," she wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana was idle on Saturday but entered the day in the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Fever will return to action on Sunday when they face the Washington Mystics in Baltimore, Maryland.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.