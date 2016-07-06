Expand / Collapse search
Fantasy Bio Blast: Tyler Glasnow to make MLB debut for Pirates

By Ryan Fowler | FoxSports

At long last, Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect, fantasy baseball star-in-waiting and the eighth-best prospect according to MLB.com, Tyler Glasnow will make his debut Thursday against the Cardinals.

Glasnow was 7-2 with a 10.59 K/9 and 1.78 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts this season. However, and Julio Urias owners can empathize, the pitching prospect has endured command issues to the tune of 4.88 walks per nine innings. Triple-A offenses don't make you pay for walking them as much as patient major league hitters.

Glasnow will be the 12th starting pitcher 22 years old-or-younger to make their MLB debut this season. As you can see in the table below, I've included his teammates Jameson Taillon (now on the DL), Steve Brault and Chad Kuhl to stress Pittsburgh's urgency to promote their top arms.

Pitcher Team ER Allowed In Debut Win Debut?
Robert Stephenson Reds 3 Yes
Blake Snell Rays 1 No Decision
Aaron Blair Braves 3 No
Michael Fulmer Tigers 2 Yes
Jose Berrios Twins 5 No
Julio Urias Dodgers 3 No Decision
Daniel Mengden Athletics 2 No
Zach Eflin Phillies 8 No
Cody Reed Reds 4 No Decision
Lucas Giolito Nationals 0 No Decision (Rain)
Steven Brault (24) Pirates 1 No Decision
Jameson Taillon (24) Pirates 3 No Decision
Chad Kuhl Pirates 3 Yes

The list also urges fantasy baseball owners expecting immediate impact to temper expectations. If you look at the list, it's safe to say the Tigers' Michael Fulmer is the only arm to live up to lofty expectations of his prospect status. Guys like the Twins' Jose Berrios, Dodgers' Urias and Reds' Robert Stephenson experienced uber-growing pains jumping from the minors to the majors. Because starting pitching is at a premium on the waiver wire, Glasnow should be owned should he embrace his inner-Fulmber and produce at a positive level. It's just those walks that make me nervous to promote him as the next Sandy Koufax.

Speaking of MLB's Youth Movement

A lot was made last night about baseball's unofficial changing of the guard and "Hello, world" moment for a new class of MLB stars.

For the first time in All-Star history, the American League infield and catcher are all 26 years old-or-younger. The starting shortstops, Red Sox Xander Bogaerts and Cubs Addison Russell, are both 24 years old -- also a first.

On the bump, 46 pitchers, 24 years old or younger have made a start during the 2016 season with 19 of them making 10-or-more starts in the first half of the season. Ten of those who made 10-or-more starts own a K/9 rate higher than 8.00. This new generation of starter have a knack for punching out hitters, but also come with a higher risk of arm trouble as is evident around the league.

Name Age GS W K/9 ERA WHIP xFIP
Julio Urias 19 8 1 10.90 4.95 1.54 3.77
Lucas Giolito 21 1 0 2.25 0.00 0.75 5.85
Jose Berrios 22 4 1 12.00 10.20 2.13 5.00
Lance McCullers 22 9 4 11.21 3.57 1.57 3.29
Luis Severino 22 7 0 6.94 7.46 1.69 4.01
Zach Eflin 22 5 1 4.60 4.30 1.16 4.73
Jose Fernandez 23 16 10 13.10 2.69 1.03 2.39
Daniel Norris 23 3 1 12.00 5.25 1.58 3.24
Noah Syndergaard 23 16 9 10.89 2.43 1.07 2.35
Aaron Nola 23 17 5 9.94 4.69 1.28 2.97
Cody Reed 23 4 0 9.90 9.00 1.85 4.23
Archie Bradley 23 10 3 9.31 4.81 1.40 4.04
Daniel Mengden 23 5 1 9.00 3.48 1.32 4.13
Michael Fulmer 23 12 8 8.92 2.17 1.09 3.82
Carlos Rodon 23 16 2 8.90 4.50 1.53 4.10
Luis Perdomo 23 6 2 8.90 6.75 1.74 3.33
Taijuan Walker 23 16 4 8.37 3.66 1.14 3.95
John Gant 23 4 1 8.20 3.38 1.18 3.84
Joe Ross 23 16 7 7.46 3.49 1.26 3.95
Zachary Davies 23 15 6 7.46 4.10 1.26 4.10
Blake Snell 23 5 1 7.01 3.86 1.71 5.32
Matt Wisler 23 16 3 6.79 4.20 1.27 4.84
Henry Owens 23 3 0 6.57 5.11 2.11 7.43
Brandon Finnegan 23 18 4 6.48 4.71 1.41 5.32
Eduardo Rodriguez 23 6 1 6.44 8.59 1.74 5.76
Chad Kuhl 23 2 1 5.73 4.09 1.36 5.73
Robert Stephenson 23 2 2 3.00 3.00 1.08 6.13
Brock Stewart 24 1 0 12.60 9.00 2.00 2.91
Steven Brault 24 1 0 11.25 2.25 1.50 4.26
Vincent Velasquez 24 14 7 10.78 3.34 1.24 3.58
Robbie Ray 24 17 4 10.53 4.78 1.55 3.61
Jon Gray 24 14 5 9.51 4.81 1.20 3.58
Aaron Sanchez 24 17 9 7.86 2.94 1.18 3.40
Mike Foltynewicz 24 8 2 7.50 4.29 1.31 4.50
Cesar Vargas 24 7 0 7.41 5.03 1.65 4.31
Sean Manaea 24 11 3 7.35 5.85 1.47 4.67
Carlos Martinez 24 16 7 7.04 2.90 1.13 3.92
Jameson Taillon 24 5 2 6.75 3.86 1.25 3.45
Aaron Blair 24 11 0 5.15 7.99 1.76 6.13
Jon Moscot 24 5 0 4.22 8.02 1.69 5.90
Justin Nicolino 24 11 2 4.15 5.34 1.55 5.05
Dillon Overton 24 2 1 4.15 11.42 2.31 8.42
Edwin Escobar 24 2 0 3.86 14.14 2.57 7.33
Adrian Sampson 24 1 0 3.86 7.71 1.93 4.75
Chi Chi Gonzalez 24 2 0 3.18 9.53 2.82 6.36
Kendry Flores 24 1 0 3.00 0.00 1.33 8.85