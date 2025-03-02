CeeDee Lamb throwing Cowboys' 2024 season 'in the trash' as new era begins in Dallas

A new era is underway for the Dallas Cowboys.

After five seasons, Mike McCarthy will no longer be on the sidelines at AT&T Stadium. Instead, it will be Brian Schottenheimer, who got the promotion from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Obviously, nobody is happier with that than Schottenheimer himself, but star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is a close second.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"With him being in the building since I was in the league, I feel like there’s not gonna be a drop-off," Lamb said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "He understands how we operate, very familiar with the area and the Jones family, he understands the talent he has around, so just incorporating that and be better every week. Looking forward to it."

Lamb added that there will be some sort of "adjustment," but any stress will mostly be on Schottenheimer himself and not necessarily the players in terms of adaptation.

"Having a new coach, they have to come in and proclaim their dominance and be able to control the room. I know that’s a lot of stress on them," Lamb said.

"They gotta get us to understand why we should follow you. I feel like [owner] Jerry [Jones] did a great job of keeping it close."

COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT EXPECTS TO BE READY FOR WEEK 1 AFTER HAMSTRING SURGERY

Schottenheimer's first season in his new gig will come following a 7-10 season, which saw quarterback Dak Prescott leaving the season midway due to a hamstring injury.

For Lamb, considering the Cowboys were not really the Cowboys, "it’s kinda easy to throw [last season] in the trash."

"A lot of bad came out of it, but it showed the toughness of the team, the commitment and resiliency we had as far as going out there and fighting for one another," Lamb said. "We know what it feels like to be on the opposite side, so it was unfortunate. Hopefully we don’t get injured, because that was terrible. A lot of our key guys got out early. For us, I feel like that’s where we gotta get better, taking out bodies and durability."

Perhaps the No. 1 goal of the offseason is to keep Micah Parsons, who is well due for a contract. The pros to keeping Parsons speak for themselves, but there is a con: Prescott, Lamb and Parsons, before what is safe to assume will be a large raise for the latter, already make up more than half of the team's salary cap.

However, Parsons is too important, Lamb said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s definitely a tricky moment, and those are things you think about, ‘how can we get as many guys in here as possible?’" Lamb admitted. "As for me, I’m trying to figure it out. I like to win. I got my money now, that’s just realistically talking. I genuinely care about winning, it’s always been that."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.