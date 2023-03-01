Ex-NFL star advises Aaron Rodgers to 'walk away' in farewell 'salute'

Aaron Rodgers has yet to commit to playing football for the 2023 NFL season – with the Green Bay Packers or somewhere else.

Rodgers recently emerged from a four-day "darkness retreat" as the Packers appear to be ready to move on from the four-time NFL MVP and put Jordan Love in as the starting quarterback. But whether he’s going to retire is still up in the air and a former NFL star is already anticipating the quarterback will be walking off into the sunset.

Brandon Marshall posted a clip of his "salute" to Rodgers on his Instagram account and on the "Paper Route" podcast’s account.

"I want to be the first to say salute to Aaron Rodgers for a phenomenal career," the former Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears wide receiver who retired after the 2018 season said in his farewell message to Rodgers. "You’re one of the greatest. Personally, you’re my favorite quarterback ever. Favorite. Congratulations on a phenomenal career.

JETS ACQUIRING AARON RODGERS COULD TURN LOCKER ROOM UPSIDE DOWN, NFL GREAT SUGGESTS

"You won a Super Bowl. Hell, I didn’t even made (sic) it to the playoffs. You should be proud, bro. Your name and your team, that team, forever sketched in the history of the NFL. Your kids’ kids’ kids is going to be able to see that.

"You won back-to-back MVPs. I think you won three MVPs. You’re phenomenal. It’s OK to walk away, bro. There’s nothing else left to prove. Go travel the world. Go explore. Go build your family."

Marshall came into the NFL the year after Rodgers was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Marshall was a six-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection. He also played for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of his generation but his time in Green Bay appears to be coming to an end. Where he goes next is unclear. The Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders have been rumored to be interested in him.