Ex-NFL Pro Bowl tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. accused of touching himself in front of elderly woman, cops say

Former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. -- already out on bail on rape and sex crime charges -- was arrested again Monday after he was accused of touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman, officials said.

Winslow, 35, was previously alleged to have raped two women, exposed himself to a third and entered the homes of two additional women with the intention of raping them, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported in June.

FLORIDA SEX TRAFFICKING BUST IS BIGGER THAN ROBERT KRAFT -- HERE'S WHY IT MATTERS

He posted bail in July, but now officials said Winslow has violated the terms of his freedom, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Winslow is accused of accosting the 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym on Feb. 13, reportedly touching himself and asking the woman if she liked it.

The next week, the woman claimed she was in the gym’s hot tub when Winslow again harassed her, getting into the tub with only a towel on and making physical contact with her, according to TMZ Sports. She reportedly got out of the hot tub and reported Winslow.

Winslow, who played for five NFL teams from 2004 to 2013 and is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr., was charged with lewd conduct, battery of an elder and willful cruelty to an elder, according to TMZ Sports.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

A Vista Superior Court judge revoked Winslow’s bail and he was jailed. He’s due back in court Thursday.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.