©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cincinnati Reds

Ex-MLB star reverses Trump criticism after ceasefire announced: 'I'll gladly eat my words'

Former Reds shortstop Zack Cozart was critical of President Donald Trump's plan

Ryan Gaydos
Trump unloads on Israel and Iran for threatening fragile ceasefire agreement Video

Trump unloads on Israel and Iran for threatening fragile ceasefire agreement

A visibly frustrated President Donald Trump said he is "not happy" with Israel for threatening the fragile ceasefire with Iran, as he said both countries "don't know what the f*** they're doing."

Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart backtracked on his criticism of President Donald Trump and his plan to intervene in Iran and strike the country’s nuclear facilities.

Cozart, a one-time All-Star, wrote on social media last week that he would "no longer support" the president if the U.S. was dragged into a war with Iran and Israel. However, after the president announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached, Cozart fired off a new reaction.

Zack Cozart high fives people

Zack Cozart, #2 of the Cincinnati Reds, is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a home run during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 15, 2017 in Cincinnati. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

"I’ll gladly eat my words for what has transpired today… lesson learned to trust the man," he wrote on X.

Cozart was far from the only person in the sports world to heap praise on Trump after Iran’s retaliatory attack on a U.S. base in Qatar failed to do much of anything.

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl wrote on social media that Trump should earn the Nobel Peace Prize.

Zack Cozart vs the Mets

Zack Cozart, #2 of the Cincinnati Reds, in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sept. 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"This is what a peace maker and the leader of the free world does, he steps in when both sides can't agree and he gives them an offer they can't refuse," the college basketball coach wrote on X. "He should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. I pray that all sides can offer some grace and keep the peace."

Trump on Tuesday made his way to a NATO summit while the ceasefire between Iran and Israel hung in the balance. He told the two countries to quit firing missiles at each other after the deal was brokered.

"I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay, now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning," Trump told reporters before he left.

Donald Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran with profanity for breaking the ceasefire. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they’re doing."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.