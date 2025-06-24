Ex-MLB star reverses Trump criticism after ceasefire announced: 'I'll gladly eat my words'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart backtracked on his criticism of President Donald Trump and his plan to intervene in Iran and strike the country’s nuclear facilities.

Cozart, a one-time All-Star, wrote on social media last week that he would "no longer support" the president if the U.S. was dragged into a war with Iran and Israel. However, after the president announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached, Cozart fired off a new reaction.

"I’ll gladly eat my words for what has transpired today… lesson learned to trust the man," he wrote on X.

Cozart was far from the only person in the sports world to heap praise on Trump after Iran’s retaliatory attack on a U.S. base in Qatar failed to do much of anything.

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl wrote on social media that Trump should earn the Nobel Peace Prize.

"This is what a peace maker and the leader of the free world does, he steps in when both sides can't agree and he gives them an offer they can't refuse," the college basketball coach wrote on X. "He should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. I pray that all sides can offer some grace and keep the peace."

Trump on Tuesday made his way to a NATO summit while the ceasefire between Iran and Israel hung in the balance. He told the two countries to quit firing missiles at each other after the deal was brokered.

"I'm not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay, now you have 12 hours, you don't go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning," Trump told reporters before he left.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they’re doing."

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.