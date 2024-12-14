Football community rallies around NFL legend Randy Moss after revealing cancer diagnosis

The football community has rallied around NFL legend Randy Moss after the former wide receiver announced he had been diagnosed with cancer, during an Instagram livestream Friday.

Moss said he had spent six days in the hospital undergoing surgery. The former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots wide receiver said the doctors had found cancer in his bile duct, "right between the pancreas and the liver."

"I am a cancer survivor," Moss said. "Some trying times, but we made it through."

Moss’s former teammates and teams posted statements on social media in support of the former wide receiver.

"Mental toughness in human form. We’re all with you 81. Love ya bubs," former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman posted.

"Love you Randy. Dominating opponents is what you have always done and you will sure do it again! You got this!" Rob Gronkowski posted.

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown" on Dec. 6.

"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. . . . Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon," Moss said.

"My goal is to get back on television with my team."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer played 14 seasons in the NFL and is second in the Vikings' all-time receiving yards with 9,316 yards.

The six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro will turn 48 in February.

