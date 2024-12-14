Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Football community rallies around NFL legend Randy Moss after revealing cancer diagnosis

Moss said he had spent six days in the hospital undergoing surgery

By Ryan Canfield
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The football community has rallied around NFL legend Randy Moss after the former wide receiver announced he had been diagnosed with cancer, during an Instagram livestream Friday.

Moss said he had spent six days in the hospital undergoing surgery. The former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots wide receiver said the doctors had found cancer in his bile duct, "right between the pancreas and the liver."

"I am a cancer survivor," Moss said. "Some trying times, but we made it through."

Randy Moss poses with wife

Former NFL player Randy Moss poses with his wife Lydia Griffith for a photo at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium.  (Eric Canha-USA Today Sports)

Moss’s former teammates and teams posted statements on social media in support of the former wide receiver.

"Mental toughness in human form. We’re all with you 81. Love ya bubs," former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman posted. 

NFL LEGEND RANDY MOSS ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Randy Moss looks on

Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

"Love you Randy. Dominating opponents is what you have always done and you will sure do it again! You got this!" Rob Gronkowski posted.

Moss stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown" on Dec. 6.

"As soon as I get healthy to get back out with guys, I will be on set. . . . Hopefully, I can be with you guys soon," Moss said.

Randy Moss in January 2022

Jan. 17, 2022; Inglewood, California: Randy Moss on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"My goal is to get back on television with my team."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer played 14 seasons in the NFL and is second in the Vikings' all-time receiving yards with 9,316 yards.

The six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro will turn 48 in February. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.