Eagles speak out on Philadelphia plane crash just days before playing in Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles will have plenty more to play for when they take the field in Super Bowl LIX next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an air ambulance carrying six people crashed in Northern Philadelphia Friday night, causing a massive explosion that has killed an unconfirmed number of people, the Eagles released a statement expressing condolences for its impacted Philadelphia residents and the victims on board the flight.

"The Eagles organization was heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of life earlier this evening as a result of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia," the team said. "We extend our condolences to the victims and loved ones they leave behind. We are grateful to the first responders for their heroic actions at the scene."

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the global ambulance flight company operating the plane, said its Learjet 55 crashed while departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at about 6:30 p.m.

The plane was scheduled to fly from Philadelphia to Tijuana International Airport, with one technical stop in Springfield, Missouri for fuel, Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold told Fox News Digital.

A senior Philadelphia fire official told Fox News the fires that were sparked by the crash are "now under control."

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to react to the tragedy.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged," Trump wrote. "First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Vice President JD Vance later took to X, calling the situation "very sad."

"May God bless the victims and their families," Vance wrote.

The crash comes just days after an American Airlines passenger plane collided midair with an Army Black Hawk Helicopter near Reagan National Airport , killing 67 people.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch, Lorraine Taylor and Alexis McAdams contributed to this story.