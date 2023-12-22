Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro's appeal of sideline ban denied by NFL; team pays fine: report

The NFL has upheld its punishment for Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s sideline altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

DiSandro and Greenlaw were both ejected from a Dec. 3 game, and DiSandro’s appeal of a $100,000 fine and a ban from the sideline for the rest of the regular season was denied, sources told The Associated Press Friday. The Eagles have paid the fine, according to the AP.

DiSandro, known as "Big Dom," will still be allowed to travel with the team and perform other work-related duties.

The Eagles have already clinched a postseason spot, and DiSandro will be permitted on the sidelines for playoff games.

The incident started after DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to the 49ers Dec. 3. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials, reaching his hand in DiSandro’s face.

The NFL later fined Greenlaw $10,927 for the unnecessary roughness penalty. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a rousing ovation from Eagles fans.

The league later sent a memo to teams stressing a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials. The memo also said only game officials or coaches should try to break up altercations. The NFL said any violations could lead to fines or suspensions.

DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as the appeal process played out.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives.

He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.