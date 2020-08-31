Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie rips US on leadership during coronavirus: We are 'a tragic embarrassment'

The coronavirus pandemic has swept through the United States since March, and with the NFL season set to kick off on Sept. 10, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says that it’s “a tragic embarrassment” that the country has been unable to get it under control.

Lurie took aim at the leadership in the United States during these troubling times.

“We have to own the questions of leadership and the questions about policies,” Lurie said Sunday via NJ.com. “There is a lot to be discussed here on that and in the future. It is heartbreaking. These are needless deaths. We should be similar to most countries on this planet, and yet, we are an embarrassment, a tragic embarrassment.”

According to The New York Times, there were more than six million confirmed coronavirus cases in the country with 183,000 deaths as of Sunday night. The United States, along with Brazil and India, are the only countries in the world with one million cases.

Lurie doesn’t understand how the United States could be in this situation.

“What if I told you yesterday that five Boeing 737s crashed in the United States and everybody died?” Lurie asked NJ.com. “That is every single day right now. It has been that way for many weeks. We are 4 percent of the world’s population, 21 percent of the fatalities. There is a lot to figure out. Why is that the case?

“The fact of the matter is it’s feeling the pain of all those people in the United States and wondering why we are the wealthiest country in the world but have 21 percent of the deaths,” Lurie added. “We have the ability to socially distance better than any country and lifesaving mechanisms more than any third-world country.”