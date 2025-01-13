Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles lose key defensive player for playoffs after devastating injury: report

Nakobe Dean suffered a knee injury against the Packers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Philadelphia Eagles defense took a hit on Monday as linebacker Nakobe Dean reportedly suffered a torn patellar tendon and will miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Dean left Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers on crutches after suffering a left-knee injury in the second quarter. He limped off of the field and was then carted to the locker room.

Nakobe Dean on the ground

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, #17, sits on the ground after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The NFL Network reported that an MRI revealed the worst.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played all 17 games in his rookie year and missed a majority of the 2023 season with an injury.

He bounced back in 2024 to become a starting linebacker. He started in 15 games, recording 128 tackles and three sacks. He also had an interception, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He emerged as a top defensive player on the team.

Nakobe Dean on the cart

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean gestures as he is carted away after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dean missed the final two games of the regular season with an abdominal injury.

Philadelphia will host either the Minnesota Vikings or Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round next weekend.

Nakobe Dean tackles Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, #8, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, #93, and Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, #17, during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

"We’re definitely playing for him out there," Eagles linebacker Oren Burks, who filled in for Dean on the defense, said after Sunday's game. "We’re going to miss him. We don’t know what the situation is, but this is a next man-up mentality."

