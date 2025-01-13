Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Saquon Barkley torments NFL bettors as he opts for slide instead of late TD

Bettors wagered that Barkley would score a touchdown vs the Packers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
How much pressure is on Saquon Barkley and the Eagles? | Breakfast Ball Video

How much pressure is on Saquon Barkley and the Eagles? | Breakfast Ball

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card on Sunday, and Saquon Barkley said that he doesn’t think there’s pressure on the Eagles. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth ask if this is true or not.

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley had the backing of a ton of bettors to score a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in their wild-card playoff game on Sunday evening.

Barkley had the ultimate opportunity, but proved that not only was he the best running back in the NFL during the 2024 season, but he was also the smartest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Saquon Barkley runs off the field

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley leaves the field after the wild-card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He took a handoff with 1:09 left in the game and ran it for 17 yards. He had a wide-open field in front of him and could have scored if he wanted to, but decided to slide to eventually kill the rest of the clock and secure an Eagles victory.

An anytime touchdown bet on Barkley was the most popular pro of the day at BetMGM, according to Yahoo Sports. He was -119 to score a touchdown and the third most-popular leg of parlays at ESPNBet, the network reported.

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN REVEALS STERN MESSAGE HE RECEIVED FROM REF AFTER COMPLAINING ABOUT QUESTIONABLE NO-CALL

Saquon Barkley takes the ball

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley during the playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Regardless, Barkley said stats didn’t matter at that point.

"Stats don’t matter. The only stat that matters is the win," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "Whether we throw for 400 yards, rush for 400 yards or win 3-0, I don’t give a f---, to be honest. I just want to win."

Barkley added that it wasn’t "tempting" to score but rather it was more important to get the first down and stay down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saquon Barkley runs

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He finished with 119 yards on 25 carries. Philadelphia won the game, 22-10.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics