Duke outlasts Northwestern in double overtime thriller, improves to 2-0 on the season

The Manny Diaz era at Duke is off to a 2–0 start after the Blue Devils secured a thrilling 26-20 double overtime victory against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night.

Diaz replaced Mike Elko, who left Duke to take the job at Texas A&M after two years as head coach.

In addition to Elko leaving, former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame this offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Current Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy stepped up when it mattered most for the Blue Devils on Friday.

Murphy led an 11-play, 51-yard drive at the end of the fourth quarter to get his kicker, Todd Pelino, in position to nail a game-tying field goal to even the score at 13 apiece with 14 seconds left on the clock.

Northwestern got the ball first in overtime and took a 20-13 lead after running back Cam Porter scampered into the endzone from ten yards out.

It took Murphy and the Blue Devils just one play to even the score in the first overtime. Wide receiver Jordan Moore got behind the Northwestern secondary, and Murphy uncorked a dart to his target for a fast response.

It was more of the same for the Blue Devils in the second overtime. Murphy connected with Moore on the first play of the second overtime for 22 yards, and on the next play he found wide receiver Eli Pancol in the endzone for a three-yard touchdown.

LSU COACH BRIAN KELLY'S AUTHENTICITY ISSUE STARTED WITH 'FAKE ACCENT,' CONTINUES WITH TABLE SLAM, EX-QB SAYS

However, Duke did not make the two-point conversion on that touchdown, leaving their defense to hold a 26-20 lead.

The Wildcats were knocking on the doorstep after a few Porter rushes set the offense up for a 3rd and 1 from the Duke three-yard line.

But unfortunately for Northwestern, that’s where the Duke defense stiffened.

Chandler Rivers brought down quarterback Mike Wright for an eight-yard loss on third down.

On fourth down, the Blue Devils defense slammed the door as Wright’s desperation heave to Frank Covey IV failed to connect.

"This one definitely hurts," Northwestern coach David Braun said. "A lot of guys in that locker room are struggling."

The loss snapped Northwestern’s five-game winning streak, dating back to last season. The double overtime victory also was Duke’s sixth straight win over Northwestern dating back to 2016.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL LEGEND REGGIE BUSH EXPLAINS WHY EXPANDED PLAYOFFS 'SHOULD’VE ALWAYS BEEN THIS WAY'

Braun wants to see more from his quarterback, going forward.

"Mike did some good things tonight, but Mike needs to improve," Braun said. "Mike knows that. We know that. When we made our (quarterback) decision, it was something that we were going to ride with Mike."

"He needs to do a better job of valuing the football, taking care of the football and just operating within the confines of the offense," Braun said.

Wright threw for 158 yards on 20-for-36 passing with a costly interception that led to Duke’s first touchdown.

On the other sideline, the Blue Devils players are thrilled with their quarterback, notably his top receiver.

"Maalik is a very confident quarterback, very poised," Moore said. "When he had opportunities to make plays, he made them. He's all you can ask for in a quarterback, someone who's very level-headed and somebody who's very confident in their ability."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murphy was 24-39, throwing for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke will look to continue their hot start when they host the Connecticut Huskies on Sept. 14.

Northwestern will try and get back on track when they host Eastern Illinois on Sept. 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.