LSU coach Brian Kelly's authenticity issue started with 'fake accent,' continues with table slam, ex-QB says

LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly went viral earlier in the week when he slammed a table with his fist during a press conference in a fit of rage after the team’s loss to USC.

Kelly was made into a viral meme, and his authenticity came into question again because of the incident.

Danny Kanell, a former Florida State star quarterback who played in the NFL for the New York Giants, talked to OutKick’s Dan Dakich on his show "Don’t @ Me" Thursday and was asked about Kelly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kanell, who admitted he had a preconceived notion before meeting him in person and getting to know the coach, told Dakich there are multiple reasons some people don't like Kelly.

"There’s a couple things," Kanell explained. "I think one thing that people in general want to see is authenticity. Right? You just want to see people be real. Like, be who you are. If you’re going to be an a-hole like Bill Belichick or even Nick Saban and be this hard-nosed coach then just be it all the time, right? That’s who you are. If you’re going to be the fun coach like Lane Kiffin who likes to talk trash, do it all the time. He does.

WESTERN KENTUCKY TO WEAR RED JERSEYS DURING PLANNED 'WHITE OUT' GAME AFTER RIVAL'S CHEEKY DECISION

"The thing with Brian Kelly … starts with the fake accent when he said, ‘My family is down here.’ … I mean he sounded like a presidential candidate trying to work the accents in different portions of the country."

Kanell then pointed to the table slam and his criticism of quarterback Grant Nussmeier for his play in the loss against the Trojans even as USC marched down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the closing moments.

"Anybody who watched that game, that game was not really on Garrett Nussmeier’s shoulders. He played awesome," Kanell added. "Sure, he could have made a play or two, but just throwing his guys under the bus, it does feel like those are some the reasons that I think people just don’t like him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think he is the son of a politician. There is sort of that. It doesn’t feel very authentic. I think that’s why people don’t like him."

Fox News Digital contacted LSU seeking a response to Kanell's comments.