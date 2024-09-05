Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU coach Brian Kelly's authenticity issue started with 'fake accent,' continues with table slam, ex-QB says

Kelly went viral during the week for his fit of rage

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Ryan Canfield Fox News
Former college football quarterback Danny Kanell talks to OutKick's Dan Dakich on "Don't @ Me" about LSU coach Brian Kelly's authenticity.

LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly went viral earlier in the week when he slammed a table with his fist during a press conference in a fit of rage after the team’s loss to USC.

Kelly was made into a viral meme, and his authenticity came into question again because of the incident.

Danny Kanell, a former Florida State star quarterback who played in the NFL for the New York Giants, talked to OutKick’s Dan Dakich on his show "Don’t @ Me" Thursday and was asked about Kelly. 

Brian Kelly on the field

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly waves to fans during warmups before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge Nov. 25, 2023. (Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports)

Kanell, who admitted he had a preconceived notion before meeting him in person and getting to know the coach, told Dakich there are multiple reasons some people don't like Kelly.

"There’s a couple things," Kanell explained. "I think one thing that people in general want to see is authenticity. Right? You just want to see people be real. Like, be who you are. If you’re going to be an a-hole like Bill Belichick or even Nick Saban and be this hard-nosed coach then just be it all the time, right? That’s who you are. If you’re going to be the fun coach like Lane Kiffin who likes to talk trash, do it all the time. He does.

Brian Kelly with LSU

LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaking at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2024. (Brett Patzke/USA Today Sports)

"The thing with Brian Kelly … starts with the fake accent when he said, ‘My family is down here.’ … I mean he sounded like a presidential candidate trying to work the accents in different portions of the country."

Kanell then pointed to the table slam and his criticism of quarterback Grant Nussmeier for his play in the loss against the Trojans even as USC marched down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the closing moments.

"Anybody who watched that game, that game was not really on Garrett Nussmeier’s shoulders. He played awesome," Kanell added. "Sure, he could have made a play or two, but just throwing his guys under the bus, it does feel like those are some the reasons that I think people just don’t like him. 

Danny Kanell with Florida State

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Danny Kanell in action against the Duke Blue Devils at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando Sept. 2, 1995. (RVR Photos/USA Today Sports)

"I think he is the son of a politician. There is sort of that. It doesn’t feel very authentic. I think that’s why people don’t like him."

Fox News Digital contacted LSU seeking a response to Kanell's comments. 

