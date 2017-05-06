Ducks score three goals with goalie pulled, stun Oilers with incredible double-OT comeback win

The Oilers were firmly in control of Friday night's Game 5 in Anaheim and seemed to be heading for a 3-2 series lead over the Ducks.

That was,until the final three-and-a-half minutes of regulation.

That's when the Ducks, down 3-0, got desperate and managed to score three straight goals each with their goalie pulled to mount an incredible comeback.

Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has been the Ducks' best player in this series, got the ball rolling with a lucky goal that deflected off an Oilers player's back. Defenseman Cam Fowler ripped a wrister from the point to get the second goal around 30 seconds later. And then Rickard Rakell buried the equalizer during a mad scramble around the net with 15 seconds left in the period.

The game-tying goal was reviewed to see if there was goalie interference on the play. But officials ruled that the goal wasgood much to the dismay of Edmonton general manager Peter Chiarelli:

The game ultimately went to double overtime and the Ducks were able to cap off the incredible comeback with agame-winner from Corey Perry.

With their4-3 victory over the Oilers, the Ducksnow have a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas