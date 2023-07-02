Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Rockets
Published

Drake trolls Fred VanVleet as All-Star appears to bolt Raptors for Rockets

VanVleet had played his entire career with the Raptors before the reported Rockets deal

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fred VanVleet reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets at the start of free agency Friday and received a playful jab from Drake as his days with the Toronto Raptors ended.

VanVleet’s deal is worth about $130 million, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Drake, a team ambassador for the Raptors, wrote a farewell to the guard on Instagram.

Drake and Fred VanVleet

Drake wrote a punchy farewell to Fred VanVleet on Instagram. (Getty Images)

"My look alike…the love is forever thank you for your character and your contributions over the years the city will never forget!!! Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons……..I mean the Rockets," Drake wrote on VanVleet’s Instagram post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

VanVleet was saying goodbye to a Raptors team that took a chance on him during the 2016-17 season. He posted a heartfelt tribute thanking the team and fans for their support the last seven seasons.

Fred VanVleet drives

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet in action during the second half of a game against the Washington Wizards.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

"Words can’t do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to a NBA CHAMPION, all-star, and a father of 3!" he wrote. 

KYRIE IRVING RE-SIGNS WITH MAVERICKS FOR 3 YEARS, $126 MILLION: REPORT

"I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I’m thankful for every second of it. To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way - THANK YOU."

The Raptors signed VanVleet as an undrafted free agent from Wichita State. He was an All-Star during the 2021-22 season and helped Toronto to a championship in 2019.

Drake cheers on the Raptors

Drake cheers from his seats as the Toronto Raptors fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series at Scotiabank Arena. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 417 games for the Raptors, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.