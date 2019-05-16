Milwaukee radio station bans Drake’s music during Bucks-Raptors series

A Wisconsin radio station announced Tuesday it will push the mute button on Canadian rapper Drake during the NBA playoffs series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

The hosts of the morning show “Riggs & Alley” on 103.7 KISS FM in Milwaukee revealed in a video posted to Twitter this week that they’re giving the Toronto rapper’s music the silent treatment for the duration of the Eastern Conference Finals’ best of seven series — “until the Bucks beat the Raptors.”

“Drake’s a big smack-talker on the basketball court,” Riggs said to his co-host and another producer in the video clip. “I say until the series is over, we take a break from playing Drake.”

The trio then broke into chants of “break from Drake” and “go Bucks go” as they deleted the rapper’s song “In My Feelings” from their show’s playlist.

The show’s commitment to their team seemed to pay off in Game 1. The Bucks won 108-100 Wednesday night to jump to a 1-0 series lead over the Raptors.

But some sports fans say the “Hotline Bling” singer has been plagued by a so-called “Drake curse” because the teams he supports often end up losing, according to the Toronto Star.

In a twist, Drake has apparently learned to reverse the curse by wearing the gear of the team he wants to lose. During the Raptors’ Game 7 decider against the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, the Grammy winner wore Allen Iverson-era Sixers shorts, the Philly Voice reported. The Raptors won 92-90.

Game 2 is set for Friday in Milwaukee.