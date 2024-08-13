Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Dr. Dre 'deada-- serious' about competing in 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

Dr. Dre says he's done archery since middle school

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Dr. Dre is looking to become a West Coast legend in more ways than one.

The legendary rapper and producer became one of the hottest names in the rap scene in the late ‘80s and early ’90s as a part of N.W.A and a co-founder of Death Row Records.

Since then, he discovered Eminem and 50 Cent and founded Aftermath Entertainment and Beats by Dre, en route to becoming a billionaire.

Dr. Dre looks up behind a stone podium at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Dr. Dre says he wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

His legacy is cemented on the West Coast and in the rap game, but he apparently has one more thing to check off his bucket list.

"I'm trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028… I'm deada-- serious," he told Entertainment Tonight this week.

His sport of choice? Archery.

"I actually started playing around with archery in junior high. I stopped for a while, and my son bought me a setup. I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90. Wouldn't that be interesting?" he said.

Archery at Olympics

A view from Archery - Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination Round Match on the eighth day of Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Invalides, Paris, France on August 3, 2024.  (Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It'd be somewhat of destiny for Dre, as the 2028 Olympics are in Los Angeles — Dre grew up in Compton.

Dre was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past March, thanks to his nine GRAMMY Awards and other success in the music industry.

South Korea swept all five archery events (men's individual, men's team, women's individual, women's individual, mixed team). Brady Ellison of the United States earned silver in the men's individual and bronze in the mixed team, along with Casey Kaufhold.

Dr. Dre at Olympic ceremony

In this image released on August 11, Dr. Dre performs at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28)

The United States has 14 gold medals in archery, but none since 1996, so perhaps Dr. Dre can break the drought.

