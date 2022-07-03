Fan-favorite Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone retires at UFC 276 after loss to Jim Miller: 'I don't love it anymore'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone has retired from the UFC.

Cerrone, 39, who has been a fan-favorite fighter for much of the past decade, retired on Saturday following a bout at UFC 276 with fellow veteran Jim Miller, 38.

Immediately following the match, Cerrone took off his iconic cowboy hat, removed his gloves, and placed both at the center of the Octagon.

"I don't love it anymore," Cerrone told UFC commentator Joe Rogan, waving and thanking the Las Vegas crowd. "I'm going to be a movie star, baby," he added.

"It's time to bow out. This is the perfect event," the Albuquerque native added, as he was joined in the Octagon by his two sons, both wearing cowboy hats.

Cerrone remained one of the busiest fighters during his lengthy MMA career and retired with a professional 36-17 record.

"Donald, it's been a special, special career, my friend," Rogan said. "You've had some beautiful moments inside this Octagon."

After the submission loss to Miller, Cerrone said he hopes to one day be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, an honor that Rogan said is all but a guarantee given his legendary career.

"100 percent you'll be in the Hall of Fame," Rogan responded.

Cerrone initially started his professional MMA career fighting under the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) in 2007, where he fought for the championship belt three times before the organization was purchased by the UFC in 2010.

The beloved Ultimate Fighting Championship star grew a reputation of being willing to fight "anyone, anywhere, anytime," ESPN reported.

His career includes 48 fight appearances in the WEC and UFC — more than any other fighter — including 18 "Fight of the Night" bonuses, tied for the most all-time.

He retired with 23 wins in the UFC, tied for the second-most all-time. Miller, with Saturday's victory over Cerrone, has 24 wins.

Cerrone was perhaps best known for his fearlessness and grit, as he would be willing to push himself and his opponent to their limits. He was a talented grappler with 17 victories coming via submissions.

His retirement comes as six of his last seven bouts were losses. He has previously expressed to fans that fighting has become difficult and he has endured "off-nights" — an honesty that was well-received by his fans.

Fighters and fans immediately flooded social media with messages supporting Cerrone.

On the UFC 276 fight card, Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title by defeating Max Holloway. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also easily won his bout over challenger Jared Cannonier.