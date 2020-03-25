Joe Burrow: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Joe Burrow is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent two years at Ohio State, where he started as a redshirt freshman and played as a backup before going to LSU as a graduate student. Burrow played two seasons with the Tigers before leading the team to a national title during the 2019 season.

He also went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Here are five other things to know about Burrow.

1). HOW HE STACKS UP

At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, Burrow had one of the best seasons in college football history his senior year. He led the country in passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards), completion percentage (76.3, on 402-of-527 passing) and set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes in 15 starts.

2). GIFTED BALLER

Burrow, 23, was born in Ames, Iowa. His family moved to Athens, Ohio, when his father Jim Burrow got a defensive coordinator job with the Ohio Bobcats. He was one of the top basketball players in the state but turned down mid-major basketball scholarship opportunities to pursue his career in football, according to NFL.com.

3). HEISMAN HERO

Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy award and his speech about his hometown helped raise money for his local food bank. The food bank received more than $365,000 in donations after Burrow talked about the fledgling town.

4). FOOTBALL PEDIGREE

Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, played as a defensive back for the Green Bay Packers for one season before going to play in the Canadian Football League for three seasons. He was also a respected college football coach.

5). WHERE WILL HE LAND?

Burrow is set to be the top pick in the NFL Draft due to his incredible 2019 season. NFL Draft experts believe the Cincinnati Bengals will take him with the No. 1 pick..