Former Dolphins, Titans star Ryan Tannehill closes door on NFL career: 'Ship has sailed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple quarterbacks exited NFL games due to injury last week in a league already short on quality players at the position.

But it is unlikely that veteran signal-caller Ryan Tannehill will be making an NFL comeback down the stretch this season. Tannehill, the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, quietly decided to call it a career.

"I think that chapter is closed," Tannehill told The Escapist. "I think last year, that was where I was at, if the right opportunity came up and was right for our family. Staying in shape and staying ready. I had plenty of calls, but nothing ever felt like the right opportunity that I was looking for. That was last NFL season. At this point, I think that ship has sailed for me."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tannehill hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2023 season.

The Miami Dolphins selected Tannehill in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. An ACL injury forced him to miss the entire 2017 regular season. The Dolphins traded Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

LSU NATIONAL CHAMPION BREIDEN FEHOKO RETIRES FROM NFL AT 29

Tannehill experienced a career resurgence in Tennessee, finishing his first season with the team with 2,742 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. The performance earned Tannehill his first career Pro Bowl selection.

While Tannehill admittedly was unable to find a good fit, there are seemingly always teams that could benefit from a veteran presence in their respective quarterback rooms. Some teams have searched for a way to offset the impact of quarterback injuries.

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Joe Flacco after Joe Burrow sustained a toe injury in September.

Marcus Mariota has appeared in several games this year as Jayden Daniels has dealt with multiple setbacks. Davis Mills started in place of an injured C.J. Stroud once again on Thursday night to kick off Week 12, while Jacoby Brissett is expected to remain the Arizona Cardinals starter for the remainder of the season. Kyler Murray was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Atlanta Falcons signal caller Michael Penix Jr. left a Week 11 game in the third quarter during a matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He later underwent season-ending knee surgery, the team confirmed. Bryce Young was also banged up in that game but returned to play through apparent ankle discomfort.

Aaron Rodgers headed to the sidelines before the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Bengals, and Jordan Love also briefly left last week's game because of injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both of Tannehill's former teams have largely struggled this season. The Titans enter Week 12 with just one win. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, has thrown six touchdowns and six interceptions in his first 10 games.

Earlier this month, the Dolphins parted ways with general manager Chris Grier. Miami got off to a slow start this season but has managed to win its last two games. The Dolphins are on a bye week after defeating the Washington Commanders in the league's first regular season game in Spain last Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.