Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman rails against referees over taunting penalty in Dolphins–Steelers game

The Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes officially ended with Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins were ultimately unable to overcome their slow start to the regular season, and now more than a quarter-century will have passed since the franchise last celebrated a postseason victory. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sharp in the Week 15 finale, finishing the night with just four incompletions in the 28–15 win.

While Rodgers’ efficient performance helped Pittsburgh maintain its first-place spot in the AFC North, Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman sparked some chatter when he took issue with a call referees made in the second half that he described as "ridiculous."

The call in question surfaced in the third quarter. The Dolphins defense briefly appeared to make a stop on third down, but Miami's efforts were negated by a taunting penalty. Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks tackled Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth short of the line to gain.

After delivering the big hit, Brooks stood up and momentarily stood over Freiermuth before the tight end came to his feet.

After Brooks turned away, he quickly turned back and briefly exchanged words with Freiermuth. The penalty flag gave the Steelers an automatic first down and allowed them to extend their drive.

"If this is a penalty on the Dolphins for taunting after the play that's gonna be unbelievable," Aikman, an NFL analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcasts, said moments after noticing the referees throw a flag.

"I personally didn't see anything after the play," Aikman continued. "But we'll take a look at it and see if we can't follow it. I know the official who threw the flag, he was quite a ways away."

ESPN's rules analyst Russell Yurk defended the officials’ decision, noting that the league's competition committee made "a point of clarification and emphasis" when it comes to players hovering over an opponent.

"Yeah, Troy, it was No. 20 standing over him. That's a point of clarification and emphasis from the competition committee. They want that called, they've instructed officials to call it."

"That's ridiculous. I mean, that's not much. That's not much at all in my opinion. I don't know. I think it's a terrible call. And I'm not excusing the behavior. Just don't think there's enough there."

The Steelers went on to score on another drive after picking up a first down via the penalty. The Dolphins had won four games in a row entering Monday night, but the loss to Pittsburgh dropped Miami's record to 6–8.

