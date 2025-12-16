Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman rails against referees over taunting penalty in Dolphins–Steelers game

The Steelers defeated the Dolphins on Monday to remain in first place in the AFC North

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes officially ended with Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

The Dolphins were ultimately unable to overcome their slow start to the regular season, and now more than a quarter-century will have passed since the franchise last celebrated a postseason victory. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sharp in the Week 15 finale, finishing the night with just four incompletions in the 28–15 win.

While Rodgers’ efficient performance helped Pittsburgh maintain its first-place spot in the AFC North, Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman sparked some chatter when he took issue with a call referees made in the second half that he described as "ridiculous."

Troy Aikman at Arrowhead Stadium

Troy Aikman prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

The call in question surfaced in the third quarter. The Dolphins defense briefly appeared to make a stop on third down, but Miami's efforts were negated by a taunting penalty. Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks tackled Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth short of the line to gain. 

After delivering the big hit, Brooks stood up and momentarily stood over Freiermuth before the tight end came to his feet.

After Brooks turned away, he quickly turned back and briefly exchanged words with Freiermuth. The penalty flag gave the Steelers an automatic first down and allowed them to extend their drive.

Pat Freiermuth runs with the ball

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 15, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

"If this is a penalty on the Dolphins for taunting after the play that's gonna be unbelievable," Aikman, an NFL analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcasts, said moments after noticing the referees throw a flag.

"I personally didn't see anything after the play," Aikman continued. "But we'll take a look at it and see if we can't follow it. I know the official who threw the flag, he was quite a ways away."

ESPN's rules analyst Russell Yurk defended the officials’ decision, noting that the league's competition committee made "a point of clarification and emphasis" when it comes to players hovering over an opponent.

"Yeah, Troy, it was No. 20 standing over him. That's a point of clarification and emphasis from the competition committee. They want that called, they've instructed officials to call it."

"That's ridiculous. I mean, that's not much. That's not much at all in my opinion. I don't know. I think it's a terrible call. And I'm not excusing the behavior. Just don't think there's enough there."

NFL players Aaron Rodgers and Jordyn Brooks during a game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 15, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

The Steelers went on to score on another drive after picking up a first down via the penalty. The Dolphins had won four games in a row entering Monday night, but the loss to Pittsburgh dropped Miami's record to 6–8.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

