MLB
Published

Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 MLB regular season in South Korea

The teams will play two games on March 20 and 21

Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21.

The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, MLB said Wednesday. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29-30.

MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London on June 8-9 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month.

MLB also said the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play spring training games at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10.

The international opener will be MLB's ninth, following 1999 in Monterrey, Mexico; 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2019 in Tokyo; 2001 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and 2014 in Sydney.