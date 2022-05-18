Expand / Collapse search
Dodgers-Diamondbacks game includes fans brawling near concourse

Dodgers were thumping the Diamondbacks during the MLB game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Two fans taking in a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night clashed near the concourse of Dodger Stadium.

It’s unclear what started the melee. One woman standing near the concourse reached over to slap another woman wearing a light blue hat. Another woman knocked a cap off the head of a man with the woman in the blue hat. 

A fight among the women and two men erupted with punches thrown.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans walk through the gates prior to the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans walk through the gates prior to the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

One of the women landed a punch on the man and the woman in the blue hat. A video posted to Twitter showed a man in the background yelling, "F--- ‘em up!"

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

There was only one security guard nearby at the time to break things up. As the melee escalated, more security guards jumped in to break up the brawl.

Edwin Rios of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three-run home run during the second inning in the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Edwin Rios of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three-run home run during the second inning in the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

As for the game, the Dodgers delivered a thumping to the Diamondbacks in the second game of a doubleheader.

Edwin Rios hit his fourth home run of the season — a three-run shot in the second inning off Carson Kelly. Trea Turner was 2-for-4 with four RBI, and Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Tyler Anderson picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out seven.

Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles swept the doubleheader.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.