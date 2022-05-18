Dodgers-Diamondbacks game includes fans brawling near concourse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two fans taking in a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night clashed near the concourse of Dodger Stadium.

It’s unclear what started the melee. One woman standing near the concourse reached over to slap another woman wearing a light blue hat. Another woman knocked a cap off the head of a man with the woman in the blue hat.

A fight among the women and two men erupted with punches thrown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of the women landed a punch on the man and the woman in the blue hat. A video posted to Twitter showed a man in the background yelling, "F--- ‘em up!"

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

There was only one security guard nearby at the time to break things up. As the melee escalated, more security guards jumped in to break up the brawl.

CUBS' CHRISTOPHER MOREL HITS FIRST CAREER HOME RUN IN MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT

As for the game, the Dodgers delivered a thumping to the Diamondbacks in the second game of a doubleheader.

Edwin Rios hit his fourth home run of the season — a three-run shot in the second inning off Carson Kelly. Trea Turner was 2-for-4 with four RBI, and Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Tyler Anderson picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out seven.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles swept the doubleheader.