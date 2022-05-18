Cubs' Christopher Morel hits first career home run in major league debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel made an immediate impact in his first major league appearance on Tuesday night in the team’s 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Morel pinch-hit for third baseman Patrick Wisdom in the eighth inning and in his first at-bat he hit a solo home run to go up 7-0.

According to MLB.com, Morel told Willson Contreras he would hit his first-career home run in his first at-bat like the catcher did during his debut six years ago.

Morel went down 0-2 in the count before he hit the dinger.

"I concentrated. And I said, 'I can do it. I can do it. I've done it before, so I can do it right now.' That's what I was thinking," Morel said.

Contreras jumped over the dugout railing and started to celebrate.

"I've known this guy for a really long time, and he makes me proud," Contreras said after the game. "It was amazing. He told me [he would homer], and I felt like he was going to get something done. But I was thinking of a base hit. Just a base hit. Just blooper. Just something positive. And once I saw the ball going out, I was like, that was a no-doubt. That kid has some pop in his bat."

Morel was called up to the big leagues on Monday. He was in the top 25 on the Cubs’ prospects list, according to MLB Pipeline.

He was hitting .306 with a .945 OPS and seven home runs at Double-A Tennessee before joining the Cubs.