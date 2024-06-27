Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' bat boy saves Shohei Ohtani from potential injury thanks to quick reaction time

A foul ball looked to be heading right for Ohtani in the Dodgers' dugout, but the bat boy was quick

Scott Thompson
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Shohei Ohtani has the Los Angeles Dodgers' bat boy to thank for not getting a black eye, or even worse, on Wednesday night. 

The Dodgers' bat boy was standing on the dugout steps during the team's game against the Chicago White Sox when a foul ball came flying toward him. 

Right behind the bat boy was Ohtani, the Dodgers' superstar, who wasn't paying attention as the ball came whizzing toward the dugout. 

Shohei Ohtani runs

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI single against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 25, 2024, in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

As everyone ducked, the bat boy reacted quickly, snatching the ball out of the air. 

Realizing what he had done, he handed the ball in one motion to a fan seated right by him behind the screen.

Meanwhile, Dodgers players and coaches were in awe, especially Ohtani. Before the video cuts off, you can see Ohtani was about to speak with the bat boy, perhaps thanking him for his heroics. 

Shohei Ohtani vs Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani during the game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

There's a reason MLB stadiums are always telling fans to keep their head on a swivel, because you never know where a foul ball will land. 

For players, coaches and staff in dugouts, it's especially true because foul balls can come flying toward them at any moment. 

With Ohtani not wearing his helmet, getting struck by a foul ball could've led to a serious injury. 

Luckily, though, we don't have to think much about that notion as the bat boy was in the right place and had the right reaction at the right time. 

Shohei Ohtani nods to dugout

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers acknowledges fans during White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 24, 2024, in Chicago. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ohtani played a large role in the Dodgers' 4-0 victory over the White Sox, too, mashing his 25th home run of the season in a 1-for-2 performance with two walks and two runs scored. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.