Los Angeles strip club owner offers World Series champion Dodgers lifetime VIP access, free admission

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now local heroes after winning the World Series and will be treated as such.

The Dodgers won the Fall Classic in five games over the New York Yankees earlier this week after coming back from down five runs thanks to gross defense by the Yanks in Game 5.

Well, now that the Dodgers are back home, they are getting the gift of a lifetime.

An owner of two strip clubs in the Los Angeles area has offered any player on the championship team will get free admission and VIP access for life.

In fact, anyone repping the Dodgers while their "LA Blue Party" is ongoing will get free admission, their first drink covered and a free dinner.

"This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s passionate about supporting L.A. and bringing that championship energy!" Frankie, the owner of 4Play and Plan B in L.A., said to TMZ Sports.

Perhaps many fans now have plans after the victory parade on Friday, which is also making its way to Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers won the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but this is their first title in a full season since 1988.

It's Shohei Ohtani's first championship in his very first trip to the postseason. For Mookie Betts, it's his third, while World series MVP Freddie Freeman picked up his second. Clayton Kershaw will also get a second ring despite an abbreviated season due to injury.

Freeman, though, is married with three kids, so it's unlikely that he'll make the trip to Frankie's establishments.

The Yankees gave the Dodgers three extra outs in the fifth inning of Game 5 that led to a five-run inning. The Yanks re-took the lead but squandered it in the eighth and failed to bring in another run across.

