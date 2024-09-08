Expand / Collapse search
Clemson Tigers

Diondre Overton, national champion wide receiver for Clemson, dead at 26

Overton played four years at Clemson before going to the UFL

Ryan Gaydos
Diondre Overton, a former wide receiver who won two national championships with the Clemson Tigers, has died, the school announced Saturday. He was 26.

Overton played all four seasons with the Tigers from 2016 to 2019. He was on the Tigers when they won the national championship in 2016 and 2018. He had 52 catches for 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Diondre Overton warms up

FILE - Clemson's Diondre Overton runs drills during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Nov. 16, 2019, in Clemson, S.C.  (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

"Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton," Clemson said in a post on X. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

No other details about his death were given. A university official told the Associated Press that the school had heard about Overton’s death and reached out to authorities in Greensboro, North Carolina, to confirm it.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney talked about Overton’s death after the team’s 66-20 win over Appalachian State on Saturday night.

Dabo Swinney pays his respect

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney stops to pay his respects to former Clemson player Diondre Overton while walking to the stadium before an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C.  (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

"It took the wind out of my body this morning," Swinney said. "He truly was one of the sweetest-spirited kids we've had come through here. My heart hurts."

Overton didn’t get a chance to play in the NFL during the regular season. He had been playing in the USFL and the United Football League for the last two years. Last year, he played for the Memphis Showboats.

Diondre Overton vs Boston College

Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton (14) is hugged by teammate wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) in the end zone during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium before the game with Boston College in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"The United Football League and the Memphis Showboats are heartbroken and mourn the tragic loss of Diondre Overton," the UFL said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to Diondre’s family, friends and teammates. We send our sincere condolences during this difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

