Diego Maradona returns to Argentina to manage dwindling first-division club

Soccer legend Diego Maradona will return to the sideline to manage a dwindling first-division club in his native Argentina, the team announced Thursday.

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata posted a montage on social media to welcome Maradona.

“Star of world football, Diego Armando Maradona, has signed his name and is the new coach of Gimnasia,” the club said in a statement. “The deal runs until the end of the current season.”

According to ESPN, Maradona was talking to fans Wednesday to prove that he can still move around. He had a right knee operation in July. He also had a health scare last year during the World Cup.

Maradona managed second division Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico for the last two seasons. He managed the club to two consecutive Ascenso MX finals.

Gimnasia finished in 18th place in the first division last season and is currently in last place this season. The team has only won the first division once – in 1929. The team won the Copa Centario in 1993.

Maradona is touted as one of the greatest soccer players in the sport’s history and has a long list of honors, including a World Cup victory in 1996 and a FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.