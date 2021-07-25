Deshaun Watson set to appear at Texans training camp amid sexual misconduct lawsuits: reports

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly set to show up for training camp Sunday despite the several sexual misconduct lawsuits against him.

Watson will avoid the $50,000 per day fine players receiving by skipping out on training camp, according to ESPN. The veteran NFL quarterback reportedly still wants a trade out of Houston.

Watson has been relatively quiet since the allegations surfaced. In March, the Texans star denied the first allegation.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," he said in a statement.

"The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

He posted a video of himself in May doing on-field drills.

Watson has maintained his innocence.

The NFL has been investigating the claims since March.

Watson may be put on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List before Week 1. He has reportedly been adamant about being traded but the team has yet to meet the request.