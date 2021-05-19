Texans' Deshaun Watson breaks silence for first time in 2 months

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, facing several sexual misconduct charges, broke his silence for the first time in two months with a series of Instagram stories of himself during workouts on Wednesday afternoon.

The last time Watson posted on social media was March 16, when he addressed the allegations against him in a message on Twitter.

Watson was seen in multiple videos during on-field drills, as well as workouts in the gym.

Watson has denied the accusations of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said at the time.

He continued: "This isn't about money for me -- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Even though he denied the allegations through his attorney Rusty Hardin, 22 women, the majority of whom are massage therapists, have filed civil lawsuits against Watson. One woman dropped her case against Watson due to privacy concerns, but the 21 other lawsuits remain intact.

The NFL launched an investigation on March 18.

Watson, the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, wanted out of Houston back in January before these allegations surfaced. He was unhappy with management and the direction of the team. However, last September, Watson signed a four-year contract extension worth nearly $111 million guaranteed. So, if the Texans decide to move on from him, a new team must be willing to take on his contract.