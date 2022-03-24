Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Deshaun Watson: Second grand jury declines to indict Cleveland Browns quarterback on criminal charges

Brazoria County prosecutor : Grand jury declined to indict Watson following review of evidence, testimony

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second grand jury in Texas has declined to indicted newly signed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on criminal charges over sexual assault allegations, the district attorney announced Thursday.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes," Brazoria County DA Tom Selleck announced in a statement to multiple media outlets. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Rusty Hardin, one of Watson’s attorneys, told Fox 8 Cleveland that a complaint had been filed by one of the women who are involved in the 22 civil lawsuits levied at the former Houston Texans quarterback.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital