Deshaun Watson: Second grand jury declines to indict Cleveland Browns quarterback on criminal charges

A second grand jury in Texas has declined to indicted newly signed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on criminal charges over sexual assault allegations, the district attorney announced Thursday.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes," Brazoria County DA Tom Selleck announced in a statement to multiple media outlets.

Rusty Hardin, one of Watson’s attorneys, told Fox 8 Cleveland that a complaint had been filed by one of the women who are involved in the 22 civil lawsuits levied at the former Houston Texans quarterback.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.