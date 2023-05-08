Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah welcome baby boy

Derek Jeter announced on Monday that he and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their first baby boy late last week.

Jeter wrote that Kaius Green Jeter was born on May 5.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Welcome to the world lil man!!," he wrote on Twitter, tagging his wife Hannah.

The New York Yankees legend and his model wife started to date in 2012 as his baseball career was beginning to wrap up. The two were engaged in 2015 and officially tied the knot in 2016.

The two already have three daughters together. Kaius will be the first son. Jeter’s family was with him at Yankee Stadium last September when the organization celebrated his Hall of Fame enshrinement. Their youngest daughter, River Rose Jeter, was not a year old just yet.

MLB PITCHERS EJECTED, FINED AFTER NATIONAL ANTHEM STANDOFF GOES TOO FAR

The Yankees retired his iconic No. 2 in 2017.

He retired from the Yankees as the organization’s all-time leader in hits (3,465), doubles (544) and stolen bases (358). He took a chance and joined the Miami Marlins’ ownership team in 2017 but stepped down and sold his stake right before the start of the 2022 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeter has since partnered with Brian Lee to launch Arena Club – a sports card trading and collecting platform for hobbyists.