New York Yankees
Published

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah welcome baby boy

The Jeters have three daughters

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Derek Jeter announced on Monday that he and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their first baby boy late last week.

Jeter wrote that Kaius Green Jeter was born on May 5.

Derek Jeter waves

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter waves to the fans as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"Welcome to the world lil man!!," he wrote on Twitter, tagging his wife Hannah.

The New York Yankees legend and his model wife started to date in 2012 as his baseball career was beginning to wrap up. The two were engaged in 2015 and officially tied the knot in 2016.

The two already have three daughters together. Kaius will be the first son. Jeter’s family was with him at Yankee Stadium last September when the organization celebrated his Hall of Fame enshrinement. Their youngest daughter, River Rose Jeter, was not a year old just yet.

Derek Jeter and his family

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter poses for a photograph with his family and Hall of Fame plague before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Jeter was honored prior to the game. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees retired his iconic No. 2 in 2017.

He retired from the Yankees as the organization’s all-time leader in hits (3,465), doubles (544) and stolen bases (358). He took a chance and joined the Miami Marlins’ ownership team in 2017 but stepped down and sold his stake right before the start of the 2022 season.

Hannah and Derek Jeter

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter attend "The Captain" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Jeter has since partnered with Brian Lee to launch Arena Club – a sports card trading and collecting platform for hobbyists.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.