Denver Broncos 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Denver Broncos are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and with Drew Lock entering his second season it will be important for the team to get off on a good start.

The Broncos finished 7-9 in 2019 but finished the season winning four out of their last five games, including two against AFC West opponents.

Denver’s season will start Sept. 13.

Here are three intriguing matchups on the Broncos’ 2020 schedule

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE 2020 BRONCOS SCHEDULE

**

1). TENNESSEE TITANS

The Broncos start their season against the Tennessee Titans as part of the first Monday Night Football game of the season. While the game is intriguing for the Titans to see how they fare coming off a near-Super Bowl appearance, the Broncos will be officially entering the Drew Lock era.

Lock took the reins at the end of last season and this will be his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback. It will be important for Lock and the Broncos to get off on the right foot.

2). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Both of the Broncos’ games against the Chargers are going to be interesting given that this offseason saw players from both teams swap uniforms. Melvin Gordon signed with the Broncos from the Chargers and Chris Harris signed with the Chargers from the Broncos.

Their first meeting takes place in Week 11 in Denver. Their second matchup will take place in Los Angeles. If both teams could stay competitive throughout the season, it will mean their games will have playoff implications going forward.

3). KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lock only had one chance to face the Chiefs last season and the offense stalled, only scoring three points in a 23-3 loss. With more familiarity with the offense, Denver and Lock might be in a better position to cause an upset at home or on the road. Denver, in total, only scored nine points against the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Denver hosts Kansas City in Week 7 and then again on the road in Week 13.