Deion Sanders makes surprise visit at Buccaneers training camp to see son Shilo compete for roster spot

Many can’t say their father showed up to their first day of work in the real world, and not everyone can say their father is "Coach Prime."

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, no longer has the duty of coaching his two sons. But that doesn’t mean he can’t support them on the first day of training camp.

While Shedeur Sanders is getting ready for a quarterback battle with the Cleveland Browns, Shiloh Sanders is hoping he can crack the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.

The Bucs posted a clip of Deion Sanders talking with head coach Todd Bowles, where they were seen chatting as camp got underway.

"Had to visit Tampa to see [Shilo]," the 57-year-old father said on an Instagram post alongside his son in Bucs gear.

Bowles was asked about the elder Sanders being on the field at practice.

"Normal day for me, as far as I’m concerned," Bowles replied, per ESPN. "It’s a father coming to see his son, like all of us would be doing."

Sanders did mention that he would attempt to see his sons at training camp, and with Shilo’s visit done, perhaps we will see him with Shedeur soon in Berea, Ohio — the home of the Browns.

Meanwhile, "Coach Prime" has been dealing with a mysterious ailment that forced him to be away from his Colorado team during the offseason. During Big XII media day, though, he said he would be back in Boulder soon to prepare for the new year.

"I’m already back. I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities," he said at the time. "So, I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that."

While Shedeur was taken in the fifth round by the Browns — a highly debated fall down the draft board back in April — Shilo was given the opportunity to make the Bucs’ roster as an undrafted free agent out of his father’s program in Colorado.

Shilo is likely more suited at safety in the NFL, but free safety is occupied by All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. in Tampa Bay. He’ll be battling with the likes of Tykee Smith, Marcus Banks, Kaevon Merriweather, JJ Roberts and Rashad Wisdom for a spot in the secondary.

The Bucs are coming off another NFC South title, which marks the fourth straight year they’ve been crowned champions of their division. They went 10-7 and owned the fourth overall seed in the NFC Playoffs, but the surging Washington Commanders beat them at home in the wild card round to end their season.

