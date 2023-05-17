Davante Adams posts photo with Raiders GM in subtle attempt at damage control shortly after recent comments

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams shared some of his concerns about the team's overall direction.

On Wednesday, the three-time All-Pro hideout appeared to attempt to walk back his remarks about not seeing "eye to eye" with the front office's vision for the offense.

"[The front office thinks] this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," Adams told The Ringer. "We don’t see eye to eye on what we think is best for us right now."

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, added that he appreciates the fact that the organization had allowed him to have input on the roster.

However, the Raiders' offseason personnel moves have fallen short of Adams' expectations.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders decided to part ways with quarterback Derek Carr and brought in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams likely would have preferred to continue playing with Carr for the upcoming season, especially considering they were teammates at Fresno State.

"I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible," Adams noted. "It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now."

Shortly after Adams' interview was released, the star wide receiver took to social media and shared a picture of him standing with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler.

The picture was captioned "the man," which appeared to be a reference to Ziegler.

Adams appeared to send a subtle message to disavow any notions that there was tension between him and members of the Raiders front office.

Of course, there have been numerous instances of a player disagreeing with a franchise's decision-makers but maintaining a good working relationship with the team.

The jury is still out on whether this will be the case for Adams, but the receiver seems focused on competing for a Super Bowl this season.

"That’s why I didn’t come here to just be cute with Derek," Adams said. "It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization."

After the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders, he signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal that made him the highest-paid receiver in the league at the time. He hauled in 100 passes for 1,516 yards and an NFL-leading 14 receiving touchdowns in 17 games for the Raiders in 2022.