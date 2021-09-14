Daughter of Brandon Short, former NFL, Penn State star, killed in Pennsylvania shooting: reports

The daughter of former NFL and Penn State linebacker Brandon Short was shot and killed in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to reports.

Police said the victim, identified as Karli Short, 26, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head following a report of a female down around 10:30 a.m., in an area of McKeesport, about 12 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

"My heart is broken," Brandon Short wrote on Facebook. "I’ve lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence. The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time."

Brandon Short, 44, was a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2000 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL with the Giants and the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to being drafted, Short was a standout linebacker, two-time captain, and All-American at Penn State under coach Joe Paterno. He was named defensive MVP of the 1998 Citrus Bowl.

Now, Short is executive director and portfolio manager at global real estate company, PGIM Real Estate, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also served on Penn State’s Board of Trustees since 2018.

"Our hearts go out to Trustee Brandon Short and Karli Short’s family and friends during this difficult time," Penn State President Eric Barron said, according to the Tribune-Review. "My heart is heavy as I think about the traumatic effect this tragic loss of a young person will have on the entire McKeesport community."

At the time of her death, Karli Short was working at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the Philly Voice reported, citing her Facebook page. She was a graduate of McKeesport Area High School, just like her father, the Voice reported.

Homicide detectives have started an investigation into her death, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call the "County Police Tip Line" at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.