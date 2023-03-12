Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Daron Payne, Commanders agree to new four-year contract: reports

Payne had the best year of his short career in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Daron Payne, the defensive tackle fresh off his first Pro Bowl season with the Washington Commanders, agreed to a four-year deal to re-join the team for the 2023 season and beyond, according to multiple reports.

Payne and the Commanders agreed to an extension worth $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to The Associated Press. It is the second-biggest contract for a defensive tackle in NFL history, trailing only Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald’s deal which paid him $95 million and $65 million guaranteed.

Daron Payne, #94 of the Washington Commanders, takes the field before the game Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Daron Payne, #94 of the Washington Commanders, takes the field before the game Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Sept. 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Commanders tweeted a very happy-looking emoji as word of the deal started to circulate in the NFL world.

Payne had his best season with Washington yet in 2022. In 17 games, he had 11.5 sacks and 64 combined tackles. Both marks were career-highs. He also set a personal best for QB hits with 20 and passes defended with five.

Daron Payne, #94 of the Washington Commanders, stands during the national anthem against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Houston.

Daron Payne, #94 of the Washington Commanders, stands during the national anthem against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

He has played in every game since the 2020 season.

Washington selected Payne in the first round of the 2018 draft with the 13th pick. The Commanders’ defense was third in yards allowed and seventh in points allowed in 2022.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, #94, plays defense during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, #94, plays defense during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

The Commanders now have Payne and Jonathan Allen locked up on multiyear contracts while a decision on what to do with Chase Young looms next. Washington has to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option. Young suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and missed a lot of the 2022 season recovering.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.