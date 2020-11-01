Dana White says Anderson Silva fought his last UFC event

UFC President Dana White said it was a mistake to let Anderson Silva step back into the octagon Saturday night.

“I want him to retire," he told reporters after the match.

Silva, 45, lost to Uriah Hall in the fifth round by way of TKO during UFC Fight Night’s headliner event, and according to White, it’ll be his last UFC fight.

“They’re in a five-round main event on ESPN and they threw f-----g 11 punches in the second round,” White told reporters, according to MMA Junkie. “You fight any of these other savages, he’ll be in big trouble, and he’ll take a load of punishment. Uriah Hall threw 11 punches in the second round. Uriah Hall is one of the most gun-shy fighters in the UFC.”

White commended Silva’s career but said that his time in the UFC is over, despite having one fight remaining in his contract.

“He’s a legend of this sport and he’s a legend of this company, and I did something I disagreed with," he said. "I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again,” he said. “He’s a grown man and he can do what he wants … I’ll never let him fight here again. I want him to retire."

White spoke about how much he cares about Silva, the contributions he has made to the UFC and what a hard position the fight put him in. But the fight made him realize that Silva is too old to fight.

“Unless you’re trying to defend your f-----g life or save your family, no one at 46 should be fighting," White said.

After the fight, Silva said it was his “last show for the UFC fans and the UFC family” but would not say if it was his last MMA match, ESPN reported.