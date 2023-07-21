Dan Synder, wife Tanya, say being owners of Commanders was 'the privilege of a lifetime'

NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris Thursday.

Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead the franchise's next chapter.

"On behalf of our entire ownership group … I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fan base," Harris said in his statement.

Harris agreed to purchase the team for a record $6.05 billion, the highest price paid for a North American professional sports team, according to The Associated Press.

On the day after the sale was formally approved, Daniel Synder and his wife Tanya released a joint statement.

"We congratulate the Harris Ownership Group on yesterday’s unanimous League approval of their purchase of the Washington Commanders," the couple said in a statement released by their PR firm.

The Snyders also touted their diversity-related achievements during their ownership and thanked the players and the fans.

"We are proud to have built the most diverse leadership group of any NFL team, including having the highest representation of women, underrepresented groups and the first full-time Black female coach in league history.

"We are immensely grateful to the best fans in football, the Commanders’ faithful, for the passion and unwavering support they have shown for this team and those who represented it on and off the field. From the players who battled every week for that extra inch, to those who worked behind the scenes to enhance every facet of the organization, we thank you for your hard work, dedication and commitment to our team, fans, pursuit of excellence and most importantly, to each other."

The couple then described the opportunity to own an NFL franchise as a "privilege".

"Being stewards of this historic organization for the last quarter century has been the privilege of a lifetime. When we purchased the team nearly 25 years ago, Dan was quoted as saying, ‘I’m a fan. A huge fan. It’s that simple.’ That is as true today as it was then. During our next chapter, we are looking forward to spending time with family and devoting our energy to the causes that matter very much to us, including furthering our long-standing support of breast cancer research."

The team's sale to the group led by Harris, which includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, investor and sports team owner David Blitzer and American billionaire Mitchell Rales, was largely welcomed following the August 2020 accusations about the franchise's toxic work environment.

Back then, the league levied a $10 million fine against the organization and directed Snyder to step away from day-to-day operations.

Snyder first bought the Commanders in 1999. The Snyders bought out the franchise's minority partners in 2021.

A group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton previously held the record for the most expensive transaction in sports when it purchased the Denver Broncos for a record $4.6 billion.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.