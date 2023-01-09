Damar Hamlin creates 'Did We Win?' T-shirts to support those who saved his life

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been very active on social media since his health has improved tremendously after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in Cincinnati last Monday.

Hamlin and his family have expressed how grateful they are for everyone’s love and support during this very scary time, and the 24-year-old wants to reciprocate with some custom T-shirts that will help those who helped him.

Hamlin posted a tweet on Sunday of T-shirts that said "Did We Win?" and noted all proceeds will be going to the UC Trauma Center and first responders, all of which played a critical role in saving his life.

"We all won," Hamlin wrote in his caption with hands in the shape of a heart. "I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!"

The "Did We Win?" quote stems from one of Hamlin’s first interactions with doctors once he woke up. Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters that Hamlin asked who won the game between his Bills and Cincinnati Bengals last Monday – the game was postponed and later canceled by the league following Hamlin’s injury – and doctors replied, "You won the game of life."

Doctors gave another fantastic update on Hamlin Monday, saying that he has been released from UC Medical Center and is already back in Buffalo. Hamlin is currently staying at Buffalo General Hospital, which is tasked with making sure he remains in positive recovery.

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo," Hamlin tweeted. "The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!""

"We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," UC Medical Center said in a statement via the Bills. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery."

Dr. William Knight IV also said Hamlin "walked his first lap around the hospital on Friday" and he is "on a normal to accelerated trajectory."

Buffalo was also able to give their teammate a victory in their first game back on the field since he collapsed, defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Hamlin was watching from the hospital and live tweeting through a thrilling game that included an opening kickoff returned for a touchdown by Bills running back Nyheim Hines. He collected another kickoff return for a score later in the game as well.

Pritts said Hamlin was jumping up and down in his hospital bed when Hines took the ball back for six points.

It’s been quite the emotional roller coaster, but continued progress for Hamlin, just one week since his incident, produced a major sigh of relief for everyone.

With Hamlin heading back to Buffalo, the Bills will hope they can get him another win, this time in the playoffs. They take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.