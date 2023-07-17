Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Coyotes
Published

Coyotes sign forward Matias Maccelli to three-year deal

Maccelli scored 11 goals in 64 games last season

Associated Press
The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Matias Maccelli to a three-year, $10.2 million contract, a person familiar with the deal said on Sunday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Maccelli's contract was first reported by PHNX Sports.

Matias Maccelli gets ready for faceoff

Matias Maccelli #63 of the Arizona Coyotes gets ready during a face off against the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on April 10, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.  (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maccelli had an immediate impact in his first full season with the Coyotes.

The Finnish forward was second among NHL rookies with 22 points before a lower-body injury knocked him out of the lineup for six weeks in late December. The 22-year-old picked up where he left off after returning, finishing with 11 goals and 38 assists in 64 games.

Matias Maccelli skates with puck

Matias Maccelli #63 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck against the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on April 08, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.  (Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maccelli finished fourth in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best rookie, and his 49 points was second behind Seattle's Matty Beniers' 57 among rookies. He has 12 goals and 43 assists in 87 career NHL games.

Matias Maccelli skates with puck

Matias Maccelli #63 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on April 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Maccelli was third in scoring for the Coyotes and is expected to be a key player in the franchise's rebuilding project.