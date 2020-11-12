Cowboys shouldn't focus on quarterback during 2021 draft, Troy Aikman says

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled all season long and being without Dak Prescott is making things tougher.

The Cowboys haven’t won a game since Prescott was injured during a three-point victory over the New York Giants. Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert have not been the answer. The way things are going, Dallas could end up being in range of drafting Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

However, Troy Aikman told USA Today on Wednesday that the team needs upgrades at other positions and shouldn’t be focusing on draft position.

“You coach to win, that’s the objective,” the onetime Dallas quarterback said. “I think all those things kind of work itself out. The Cowboys aren’t in need of a quarterback. I can see where maybe some teams might look at it as, ‘Trevor Lawrence is sitting out there, we’d sure like a shot at him.’ But I don’t think Dallas is in the market for his services.”

The FOX NFL analyst added that a team that has a franchise quarterback shouldn’t be looking toward the future any time soon. He said there were “plenty of other needs” for Dallas.

The Cowboys could look to go defense in the first round after selecting CeeDee Lamb in the first round in the 2020 draft. Dallas is 32nd in points allowed and 21st in yards allowed.

Aikman said he believes Prescott will be back with the Cowboys and with a lucrative contract.

“I think the guy’s a wonderful individual, a great leader, a great teammate. I mean, everything that you want. And he’ll get his money. He got money this year, that’s nothing to be upset about. But his big payday, multi-year contract is coming,” he envisioned.

Dallas is 2-7 this season but luckily the NFC East has been historically bad. Dallas could somehow still make the playoffs even if they finish with a losing record.