Cowboys' George Pickens blames alleged viral remarks about Steelers on AI

Pickens had a tumultuous 2024 with the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
What impact will George Pickens have on the Dallas Cowboys? | Speak Video

What impact will George Pickens have on the Dallas Cowboys? | Speak

Michael Irvin shares his excitement over George Pickens joining the Dallas Cowboys and breaks down what the star wide receiver can bring to Dak Prescott and the offense this season.

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens blamed artificial intelligence for critical comments of his old team that surfaced on social media over the weekend.

A screenshot of the alleged comments from a post on Instagram spread over X on Sunday. The remarks took a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization, calling them the "cheapest," and pointing out the team has traded other wide receivers before they could negotiate a new deal with them.

George Pickens smiles

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on the sidelines during the Cleveland Browns game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Dec. 8, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

But Pickens pushed back on the remarks in a post on his own Instagram Stories, which has since been deleted.

"Literally on a plane," his message read. "No service. Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans. Stop with AI trying to make a story. I’m happy for everything the Steel City did for me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there."

George Pickens vs Jets

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens catches an 11-yard touchdown pass in front of New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Oct. 20, 2024. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

He was a source of consternation for the Steelers toward the end of his run. He argued with fans, fought a Cleveland Browns player and was called out by Mike Tomlin for multiple infractions during a game. He also congratulated Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in front of Netflix broadcast cameras in an odd moment following Pittsburgh’s Christmas Day loss.

He had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Steelers in 2024.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan talked about the move on Friday.

George Pickens stands on the sideline

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem before the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 11, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"I wouldn’t use the word disappointment," he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. It was just time. The fresh start for both sides was the right thing."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.