Cowboys' Dak Prescott rips media coverage of Texas mansion demolition: 'I think it’s crazy'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t too pleased with the media’s invasion of privacy, it seems, when it comes to the complete demolition of his Texas home this week.

In the lead-up Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Prescott fielded several football-related questions on Friday until one reporter decided to ask about the massive home renovations the NFL quarterback seemed to be doing at his home in north Texas.

TMZ Sports first reported that Prescott had completely demolished his 9,000-square-foot mansion, with witnesses telling the outlet that he plans to rebuild a more modern set-up for his growing family. Photos obtained by the outlet showed Prescott watching the demolition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Prescott was clearly irked by the question, and coverage in general.

"Rebuild what? What do you mean? I thought we were talking football."

After pressing the topic, Prescott voiced his frustrations.

"I didn’t build that house. I’m excited for new beginnings. I think a lot of times, people are scared of change, and whether you’re changing something big or small, for you to create new beginnings, sometimes you’ve got to do that," he began.

COWBOYS CORNER: DAK PRESCOTT TURNOVER-PRONE? DEFENSIVE X-FACTORS? FEED ZEKE?

"I’m super excited and blessed that I’m in a position to do so. I think it’s crazy the coverage that it got, just being frank. I’m trying to keep my personal life my personal life, build a home or place or have property that I’m about to raise a daughter and a family there that I truly don’t appreciate the drones, the extra videos, and honestly, the conversation about it. I’m super blessed to be able to at this point build what I want, enough said."

Earlier this year, Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed the birth of a daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When you wake up in the morning and see that baby, you understand responsibilities and everything I've always wanted for myself, but to want that for somebody else even more, it's special," Prescott said at the time, via FOX 4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



